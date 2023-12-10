The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) posted this Sunday (Dec 10, 2023) on its social media profiles a selfie with the president of Argentina, Javier Milei. The congressman, son of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), wrote the caption: “Viva la derecha, man”. In literal translation into Portuguese, it would be “long live the right, damn it”.

This is a reference to the Argentine's slogan, “Long live freedom, man”.

Flávio asked for a photo with Javier Milei at a time when the Argentine was receiving authorities and foreign guests, already inside the Casa Rosada, in Buenos Aires. The moment of the selfie was also recorded in the official broadcast of the inauguration.

Watch the moment in which Milei receives the Bolsonaros (1min27s):