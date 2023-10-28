There is no night scarier than Halloween. The one in which the mummies wake up from their slumber and the vampires go out in search of their reddish nectar. A scenario that happens every October 31, coinciding with the eve of All Saints’ Day. With the costume already prepared for the occasion, all that remains is to turn the kitchen into a true culinary laboratory.

It is a day to experiment, so we propose a menu that is as terrifying as it is delicious, consisting of two starters, a starter, a dessert and a cocktail. With these five quick and economical recipes you will be able to enchant the taste buds of all your diners.

You don’t have to come from Masterchef to achieve a result that leaves diners speechless. This recipe is one of those that gains originality without investing a large amount of time. The first step is to take baking paper and draw the outline of our hand with a pencil to serve as a reference. Later, in a bowl, we mix spreadable cheese, diced tomato and ham cut into small strips, which will serve as a filling.

Thus, based on the drawing we made previously, we cut sliced ​​​​bread to cover the wrist and palm area. To shape the fingers, we take frankfurter sausages and cut them to the size of our drawing. Afterwards, we wrap them with serrano ham and place them on the template, resting the beginning of these fingers on the bread base. Next, we spread the previously prepared mixture over the hand and cover it with serrano ham so that it has the same appearance as the phalanges.

#shalloweenrecipes #airfryer #airfryer #halloweenrecipes #halloweenrecipes ♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song – PeriTune @latoneira 🕸️ DARK SPIDERS 🎃 Halloween Menu 👻 This year I’m going to give you ideas💡 that are super easy and quick to prepare so you can celebrate Halloween in style! 🎃 🔪🩸 Ingredients (10 units) 💀 1 sheet of butter puff pastry 💀 10 sausages 💀 3 slices of cheese 💀 Bacon cubes 💀 1 beaten egg 💀 5 black olives 💀 Tomato sauce ▶️ Follow the reel step by step and make them in the air fryer preheated to 190 °C for 10 minutes 🔥 Go ahead and prepare them! I’m sure you’ll love them! If you have any questions, I’ll read you in the comments! 🥰⬇️ . #Halloween

Is there anything scarier than coming face to face with a spider? Well, imagine it on a plate. To recreate an arachnid you need: a sheet of butter puff pastry, 10 Frankfurt sausages, three slices of cheese, bacon cubes, a beaten egg, five black olives and tomato sauce.

First of all, you must cut the foil and the cheese into strips and the sausages longitudinally. Once everything is chopped, a little bacon is placed on two parallel strips of cheese. Next, four strips of sausage are taken and positioned perpendicular to the cheese, so that the cheese can be rolled around the sausages. Afterwards, the cheese is covered with two strips of foil, brushed with egg and each spider is decorated with two pieces of olive cut as an eye. Finally, it is placed in the oven for 10 minutes at 190ºC.

It only takes two ingredients to turn a traditional pasta dish into a bloody brain. To do this, you have to buy a type of spiral-shaped macaroni from the supermarket and prepare it as normal. Once they are prepared, drain them and put them in a small round bowl. The important thing is to fill the entire space well and even make it protrude a little from the surface.

Subsequently, you should take a piece of plastic wrap to cover the surface of the bowl, so that the pasta is pressed, and leave it in the refrigerator to acquire the appropriate shape for a while. When you notice that the pasta has adapted to the mold, take it out of the refrigerator and turn the container over onto a flat plate. Finally, cut it in half and add fried tomato on top. For a more dramatic effect, you can insert a syringe with a little sauce.

To top off an infernal meal, we suggest a zombie brain for dessert. There are only two ingredients necessary to achieve a presentation of ten: candy clouds and puffed wheat cereals. To do this, mix a handful of each bag in a bowl and microwave it for 30 seconds. After this time, we will see that the marshmallows begin to break down slightly, so we take advantage of this texture to mix it well with the cereals.

Once it becomes a sticky paste, we take it and make small balls with the dough. To recreate the two hemispheres of the brain, we only have to make a small cut in the surface. As a final touch, we can add eyes with the help of a white lacquer and a black chocolate dot to simulate the pupil.

#halloweenrecipe #kitchenentiktok #cocktail #halloween2022 ♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song – PeriTune @poesiadefogon Scary sangria for Halloween 🧛🍷 Good night! Today I bring you a drink that I love, a true classic that is great for Halloween: sangria! This Halloween recipe is simple and quite quick, I hope you are encouraged to prepare it if you have a party… Below the ingredients I leave you the non-alcoholic version! 📌 Don’t forget to save the post so you don’t lose it and tag a friend. 📝 INGREDIENTS (75cl) ▪️500ml of red wine ▪️250g of soda, carbonated water or sparkling water ▪️1 tablespoon of brown sugar ▪️1 orange ▪️1/2 lemon ▪️2 pippin apples ▪️Gummy eyes ▪️Juice or blackberry liquor in syringe (About 10ml in each glass) 🔸If the party is for children, we can use must instead of wine and blackberry juice in the syringe. Get excited with this Halloween sangria! . . #Bleeding

A Dracula-inspired cocktail couldn’t be missing on Halloween night. To make this concoction we take a jug and add orange pieces, half a lemon in wedges and two cut apples. We add 500 milliliters of red wine, 200 milliliters of soda, 20 grams of sugar and let it marinate for two hours in the refrigerator.

For an original presentation, you just have to choose a glass according to the theme. We add ice and proceed to fill the glass with the sangria. As a decoration, we insert blackberry juice or liqueur into a syringe and leave it inside the drink. As an extra touch, we can add a jelly bean eye to generate more drama.