Barcelona and Real Madrid They face each other on matchday 11 of the Spanish League. The duel takes place at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

The match started with dominance by the Catalan club, which took the lead very early.

At 6 minutes Gündoğan He appeared to score the first goal of the game, taking advantage of a big defensive error by Madrid.

Barcelona starts this Saturday’s classic, which takes place at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, with a defense of three made up of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Iñigo Martínez, while Real Madrid makes four changes to its starting eleven.

The team led by Xavi Hernández keeps Fermín as a starter, while Carlo Ancelotti’s men come out, unlike the match against Sporting de Braga in the Champions League, with Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Toni Kroos.

The starting lineups for both teams are as follows:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Christensen, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; Gündogan, Gavi, Fermín; Ferran, Joao Félix.

Real Madrid: Kepa; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.

