Shakira and Gerard Piqué They did not end on good terms their love relationship that began in 2010 and ended in mid-2022. The woman from Barranquilla discovered some of her ex-husband's infidelities and made drastic decisions that forced her to change her life.

Shakira she left the mansion she shared with her ex-husband Gerard Piqué, located in Barcelona, ​​and took her two children, Milan and Sasha. The Colombian began a new life far from Spain and the paparazzi, seeking tranquility in Miami (United States).

The decision allowed him to revive his artistic career and he released world hits such as 'TQM', Music Session #53', 'Monotonia', among other songs, which had a compilation of darts against Gerard Piqué.

For a few months now, the Catalan press has speculated about a cessation of hostilities in the tense relationship between the celebrities, all for the good of their children. Milan and Sasha, for those who continue to have a close relationship.

At first, the woman from Barranquilla and the Catalan agreed that he should go visit them in Miami on weekends and he couldn't go with his girlfriend Clara Chía. But, the media indicated that some problems have been resolved and the agreements have been made more flexible.

The cessation of hostilities reached such a point that The National of Catalonia pointed out that there was a striking conversation between Piqué and Shakira. Both have their birthdays on the same day and according to the aforementioned media, the singer sent a birthday message to her ex-husband.

However, this approach was denied in the program Mamarazziswho revealed that these messages were never given and that the relationship between Shakira and Piqué remains tense.

“The parents of Milan and Sasha They have been at odds for a long time, perhaps too long, although this was so more than anything because of Shakira's intensity. Thus, in a give and take for several months, peace reigns again, and the couple has decided to agree to put conflicts aside for the good of the children, and they have both agreed with this decision. , even Shakira,” the aforementioned media began commenting.

And he added: “The two have decided to have direct communication through WhatsApp without any type of intermediaries, a great advance when they were not even able to deal with each other on social networks. In fact, the two have exchanged emoticons on the day of his birthday, something that was totally out of the public's imagination, but that has happened. Shakira sent congratulations to her ex-partner with the emoticon of a candle, something that Piqué responded in the same way, and this is a clear movement of what the former couple wants to do: resolve their differences by Milan and Sasha“.

There was never a veto against Clara Chía

They also denied that the supposed veto against Clara Chia so that the young couple of the Spanish businessman could spend time with the Colombian woman's children.

“There has never been any clause in the separation agreement that had to do with Clear. Shakira “He has not lifted any veto because there has never been such a veto,” they said on the Spanish program.

The decision that Clara Chia don't see Milan and Sashathey explained in Mamarazziswas taken by himself Gerard Piqué to “care for and protect the emotional well-being of minors.”

The information was confirmed by the journalist Javier Ceriani, in the program Ruthless. There he pointed out that the young girlfriend of Pique He has psychological problems and he took advantage of that Shakira.

Piqué and Clara Chía They bought a house where they are living together and continue the relationship. What happens is that this girl, Clara Chía, “She has psychological problems and then Shakira took advantage of that to say 'I don't want my children with this girl,'” he explained.

“It is absolutely false, absolutely false. Both will be able to see the children with their future partners without any problem. It is information that has spread out there and does not adjust to reality,” lawyer Ramón Tamborero explained to Europa Press.

For now, what is known is that Gerard Piqué visits his children on weekends Milan and Sasha in Miami and Clara Chía She has not had any closer contact with minors and has not been seen traveling with her boyfriend to the United States.

