Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Espoo plumbing | HSY: Water can be used normally again in the entire Helsinki region

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2024
in World Europe
Espoo plumbing | HSY: Water can be used normally again in the entire Helsinki region

According to HSY, the water samples are clean. A quality defect in domestic water is taken into account in the property's water bill.

Water can be used again normally in eastern Espoo, Kauniainen and Vantaa Linnaiin, said the Helsinki region's environmental services (HSY) early Wednesday morning.

According to HSY, the water samples are clean, and the health protection authority has decided to cancel the boil advisory.

of HSY according to this, a quality defect in household water will be reimbursed to customers in accordance with the Water Supply Act and HSY's general supply conditions for water supply.

There is no need for a separate application, as the refund is taken into account in the water bill. If the water quality deviation has caused personal or property damage, compensation must be applied for separately in writing.

The reason The reason for the cooking call was a break in a large main water pipe located in Leppävaara, Espoo, which was discovered on Monday afternoon. The warning to cook was preceded by a widespread water outage in the area.

Head of HSY's water supply department Heli Härkki described on Tuesday the effects of a pipe break to be “uniquely large” in scope.

