Florence (AFP)

Fiorentina, the runner-up of the last edition, became the first to qualify for the semi-finals of the Italian Cup in football, defeating its guest Bologna 5-4 on penalties (regular and extra time 0-0), at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence in the quarter-finals.

Fiorentina scored its five penalty kicks, while Bologna missed one, and it was the last fifth, when its Austrian defender Stefan Bosch shot over the crossbar.

Fiorentina ended Bologna's adventure with a surprise in the first leg of the league, which stripped Inter Milan, the champion of the last two editions and the leader of the “Calcio”, of the title by eliminating it from the final price.

Fiorentina lost the final of the last edition to Inter 1-2, and Fiorentina is competing in the semi-finals for the third time in a row.