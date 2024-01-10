Books | A famous Hollywood actor made a disgusting proposal to Elliot Page at a party, but it was only the tip of the iceberg, he says now

In his memoir, Elliot Page writes brutally openly about shame, fear and finding himself in the Hollywood spotlight.

When a public figure writes an autobiography, the media usually make headlines about the most scandalous details. Model actress by Julia Fox in a biography published this winter Down the Drain was interested in her relationship with the rapper To Kanye West, Britney Spears in the biography, the revelations about the relationship bubbled up Justin To Timberlake.