The Council of the Fifagathered in Jeddah, agreed on the details of the Club World Cup with 32 teams that will be played in USA in 2025, in which Real Madrid is guaranteed to be present as winner of the Champions League 2021/22and the rest of the aspiring Spanish teams will have to earn one of the remaining places through the ranking, as well as the creation of a new Intercontinental Cup starting in 2024.

FIFA reported this Sunday that the tournament will take place from June 15 to July 13 and that the format as well as the classification methodology, “based on sporting criteria”, was approved for the access of teams from the six confederations.

(Unusual: brutal fight between Colombian fans in the match against Mexico, video)(Colombia once again overcame Mexico and closed the year with a new victory)

The determinations

“With the aim of guaranteeing the highest possible quality based on sporting criteria in the four most recent seasons, starting with the group stage of the highest club competition of the corresponding confederation, and encouraging the result of each match of the respective tournament, The following methodology was approved for the new standard classification: 3 points for a victory; 1 point for a draw; 3 points for advancing in each phase of the competition,” he explains.

Fifa specifies that in the case of European clubs, since three full seasons and a complete group stage of the fourth season of the Champions League have been completed, “and since Uefa has a club coefficient system existing, the current pre-existing methodological principles for the purposes of calculating the Uefa club coefficient in relation to Champions League matches will only be applied exceptionally to determine the qualification of European clubs for the UEFA Club World Cup. Fifa 2025,” he says.

The draw took place in Jedah See also Don't forget Russia: The blind spot of the World Cup in Qatar

Therefore, according to the approved methodology for the classification of European teams, it is as follows: 2 points for a victory, 1 point for a draw, 4 points for qualification for the group stage, 5 points for qualification for the round of 16 and one point for advancing to each of the following phases of the competition. According to the approved access principles and the results of the respective continental club competitions, the following clubs are already assured of their presence:

Africa (4 teams): Via Champions, champions: Al Ahly (EGY) (champions 2020/21 and 2022/23), Wydad (MAR) (2021/22) and the winner of the 2023/24 edition. Via ranking (1): To be confirmed. — Asia (4 teams): Via Champions: Al Hilal (KSA) (2021), Urawa Red Diamonds (2022) and the winner of the 2023/24 edition. Via ranking (1).

To be confirmed. — Europe (12 teams): Via Champions: Chelsea (ING) (2020/21), real Madrid (2021/22), Manchester City (2022/23) and the champion of the 2023/24 edition. Via ranking (8): Bayern Munich (GER), PSG (FRA), Milan (ITA), Porto (POR), Benfica (POR) and 3 teams to be confirmed. — Concacaf (4 teams): Via Champions: Monterrey (MEX) (2021), Seattle Sounders (USA) (2022), León (MEX) (2023) and the 2024 winner.

Oceania (1 team: Auckland City (NZL)

South America (6 teams): Via Libertadores: Palmeiras (BRA) (2021), Flamengo (BRA (2022), Fluminense (BRA) (2023) and the winner of 2024. Via ranking: 2 teams to be confirmed.

Calendar setting

According to Fifa, the dates have been defined so that the tournament adjusts to the international match calendar and that there is sufficient time between the final and the beginning of the following season in many of the national leagues, as well as taking into account that guarantees a minimum of three days of rest between matches to safeguard the health of the players.

The group stage will be made up of eight groups of four teams, which will play by the league system. The first two will qualify for the round of 16, where the single-match qualifiers will begin until the final. There will be no clash for third place.

The president of Fifa, the Swiss Gianni Infantino, assured that “it will be an open competition based on sporting merit that will play a key role as part of the efforts to make football truly global.”

“Clubs play a vital role in global football, and the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup will be an important milestone in offering clubs from all confederations a proper stage on which to shine at the highest level of the beautiful game.” , noted the entity's head, who also confirmed that, as approved by the Council in March 2023, starting in 2024 an annual club tournament will be held that will be renamed the Intercontinental Cup, like the old tournament in the that the European and South American champions met.

Spain has large stadiums for its most important clubs, some of them world-class. See also Elon Musk assures that multiplanetary life would be the solution to extinction

The champions of the club competitions of the main confederations will take part in this Cup and will conclude with a final at a neutral venue between the winner of the UEFA Champions League and the winner of an intercontinental tie between the other clubs. Phase A of the new Intercontinental Cup will consist of two rounds.

In the first, alternatively, the Asian or African champion will receive the Oceanian champion. The winners will go on to compete against the representatives of the AFC or CAF. In the first edition, the AFC or CAF team in the first round will be decided by draw.

The organization rights for that initial tie will be shared between them, so each one will play a match in their stadium. From then on they will alternate every year. In phase B, the Concacaf champion will face the winner of the Libertadores Cup.

The host will be determined by lottery and the hosting rights will alternate each year thereafter. The winners of the two previous phases will face the winner of the European Champions in the days before and in the same neutral venue as the final. The dates of the first phase will be scheduled after consultation with the clubs, the penultimate round will be played on December 14 and the final on the 18th.

(Michael Schumacher: they make an unusual revelation about his current state of health)