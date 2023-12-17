The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, declared this Sunday (17) that the referendum on the proposed new Constitution “strengthens” democracy and stated that, “regardless of the winning option”, his government will “focus” on “the priorities of the people “.

“Beyond any result, this strengthens our democracy. Chile demonstrated a strength that we should not take for granted, it demonstrated that the problems we have in society we channel institutionally and resolve peacefully and trusting people”, said the official after voting in his homeland, Punta Arenas, in the extreme south of the country.

“Not everywhere is like this,” added the president, who will follow the results of the referendum in Santiago.

More than 15.4 million Chileans are deciding whether to approve or reject a new proposed Constitution to replace the current one, in force since 1981, during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), but reformed dozens of times in the era of democracy , especially in 2005, during the presidency of socialist Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006).

With 17 chapters and 216 articles, the text did not reach political consensus in the Constitutional Council, the body of 50 councilors elected at the polls that prepared the proposal over six months and in which the right asserted its majority, with 33 seats, respectively.

This is Chile's second constitutional process, after which it ended in September 2022 with a resounding rejection by the electorate of a project written by a convention with a left-wing majority that proposed a radical and progressive transformation of Chilean institutions.

Boric, who did not participate in this election, unlike last year's referendum, said that “regardless of the result, the government will continue to work on the people's priorities” such as security, health, housing and education.

“This 2024 will be a year of good news, in which Chile will grow again and we will take off as a country,” he added.

The Chilean right argues that the new constitutional proposal is better than the current Constitution because it “includes” citizens' current concerns, such as security and migration, and guarantees that its approval will put an end to the four years of institutional uncertainty that provoked the social explosion 2019.

The left, in turn, classifies the proposal as “dogmatic” because it perpetuates what it classifies as the “neoliberal model” installed at the time of the dictatorship and implies “setbacks” in social rights.

If the proposal is rejected, the current Constitution will remain in force and the constitutional debate will be closed, at least during this term, because Boric has already said he will not make a third attempt.