Beyond the statements in the morning and other spaces, the truth is that around the meeting of President López Obrador and his American and Chinese counterparts, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, something has changed in the fight against organized crime and particularly against the main operators of fentanyl trafficking, who are also the ones that have carried out the greatest attacks against soldiers in recent years. They are harsh actions carried out by military forces without hugs.

Yesterday, César Alejandro N, nicknamed El Tartas, who served as plaza boss of that border city, was arrested in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, by the Northeast Cartel. When he was arrested he had more than 2,500 fentanyl pills in his possession. El Tartas had replaced Heriberto Rodríguez Hernandez El Negrolo exactly one year ago, who had been arrested on November 28 of last year, also in Nuevo Laredo.

Tartas was involved in many violent actions against rivals of that criminal organization but also in constant attacks against military forces (that border area is the one with the highest number of attacks against soldiers). On December 7, 2022, he led an attack against elements of the Army where one soldier lost his life and seven others were seriously injured. In June of this year, he kidnapped and murdered gas station businessman José Luis Palos Morales. Days later he kidnapped a military woman, who was freed by the operation of the army forces. On July 1, 2023, he ordered simultaneous attacks against the military in Nuevo Laredo: in the clashes, four soldiers died and four criminals died, several soldiers and civilians were injured. Yesterday he was finally arrested.

But this character was also in charge of drug trafficking and particularly fentanyl at that point on the border, as well as the trafficking of people, migrants, in addition to extortion, kidnapping and motor transportation theft.

The coup leaves this organization, the Northeast Cartel, one of the most violent in Mexico, seriously affected in operational terms. But it is not an isolated event. In just two weeks, El Nini, head of the hitmen, security and the Culiacán plaza of the Chapitos cartel, has fallen. A couple of days later, Iván Archivaldo’s two main logistics operators were arrested. These are Kevin “N” and Yovany “N” aged 31 and 25. During the capture, weapons, chargers, packages of cocaine, 13,000 fentanyl pills, several luxury vehicles and real estate were seized.

Kevin and Yovany received direct orders from Iván Archivaldo and were the main people in charge of organizing the trafficking of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine to the United States. Also responsible for the purchase of chemical precursors for the production of fentanyl and methamphetamines, and had several workshops for the production of drugs.

According to intelligence sources, we had here, Kevin and Yovany, they had a well-organized logistics base, they carried out drug shipments using double bottom trailers following the land route of Sinaloa-Sonora-Arizona, and also by air using small planes. Also They transported drugs from other cells of the same organization, charging them a fee for the service and were in charge of money laundering.

And on this Saturday morning, in Tatalpa, Jalisco, and in the midst of very tough confrontations, another very important blow was struck, this time against the CJNG. Juan Carlos “N” nicknamed the CR, head of the Tapalpa, San Gabriel and Zapotitlán plaza, who was under the direct orders of Juan Carlos Valencia González El 03, regional head of the CJNG and son of the wife of Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, was arrested. El Mencho, founder and main leader of that organization.

The fall of the CR is a very hard blow for the CJNG. The CR and his boss on 03 have been behind the majority of attacks on the military in that region of the country. They are also responsible for the kidnapping on December 10, 2022, in Tapalpa, of Colonel José Isidro Grimaldo Muñoz, who was Commander of the 16th Cavalry Regiment in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. The colonel was on vacation and was visiting the municipality on his way back to that state. Since then he has been missing.

To be coincidences there are too many. In two weeks, the fact that five of the main operators of three of the most important cartels in Mexico have been arrested, all of them related in one way or another to fentanyl trafficking, I do not think it is coincidental.

When Presidents Joe Biden, Xijinping and López Obrador met in different meetings at the Asia Pacific Summit between November 16 and 17, one issue was central: fentanyl, the drug that kills more than one hundred thousand Americans per year. overdose per year, which has further strengthened and empowered the Mexican cartels and is used by China to put pressure via the export of the drug and its precursors to put pressure on the United States. It was said that the interests and operations of the three countries were aligned to combat the trafficking of this deadly drug. Everything would indicate that in this Mexico would be complying with part of that agreement.

