It is a very satisfied Ivan Juric who presents himself in front of the Sport Mediaset microphones to celebrate the passage to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. And it could not have been otherwise, given the victory obtained in numerical inferiority at the home of the Italian champions Milan: “The president was very happy, we are all very happy. It is a beautiful evening for all the Turin fans. We had a great match, we played on an equal footing in 11 against 11 and then even afterwards we were very orderly. And even the goal is a beautiful story, built by two very young guys who come from Catanzaro and Viterbo”. The granata coach then analyzed the match in detail: “We did the first 60 minutes very well against a physical and tough team. Up until the expulsion we had played on an equal footing with Milan, conceding very little and playing a great match”.