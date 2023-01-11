After Mattarella’s conviction for brutal repression in Iran, the new ambassador in Rome denies everything and defends the regime of the ayatollahs

After the call of Sergio Mattarella on capital executions and violence addressed to the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic Mohammad Reza Sabourithe diplomat meets the press and defends the repressive line of the Iranian regime.

“The people against whom the death penalty has been applied in recent times are people who have suffered a fair trial, that they had legal guarantees and the courts that tried them offered them adequate guarantees. Only after all the necessary checks were they sentenced to death.”

“According to the laws and legislation of Iran, capital punishment is authorized for the most serious crimes. In Iran, protests are alloweddemonstrations are permitted when they are peaceful but where they change their nature and become violent disorder this is not acceptable”.

Speaking about the protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini, Sabouri stressed that “law enforcement” Iranian “in dealing with these unrest they are not armed and among them there are 8,000 wounded and more than 50 dead”.

Among the hundreds of victims“no more than 300 people” according to the ambassador, “we have found that many have been killed with weapons not supplied by our law enforcement agencies and there is a big question mark here as to who has used these weapons to kill”.

“We also had some sad and regrettable episodes. We found that some of the people who lost their lives had reacted to the riots by siding with the police,” said Sabouri.

Tehran, the ambassador added, “does not feel betrayed by Italy” after the release of Alessia Piperno and the subsequent harsh condemnation of the repression in Iran by the Italian government, but “we expect and hope to see a more constructive attitude from the Italian authorities and I’m here to maintain and strengthen our bilateral relationship.”

“Iran is ready to welcome the know how and Italian technology and we are ready to take the relationship to the glorious past. We have always looked to Italy as a gateway to Europe in all fields, from political to cultural”.

“Political and economic relations with Italy have always been constructive and growing, however, due to sanctions and external actors, these relations have not been free from ups and downs over the years. But the authorities in Rome and Tehran has always tried to remove these obstacles on the basis of mutual interest,” he added.

Finally, Sabouri he also rejected the allegations of violence in prison suffered by the inmates. The Attorney General has ordered “in-depth investigations to verify the veracity” of the allegations of sexual violence in prison on protesters arrested in Iran and “the Organization for the Defense of Human Rights is also carrying out investigations. According to data released by the Attorney General, in the prisons where female prisoners are held, men have no access”.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani at the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Chamber and Senate

“The repression in Iran leaves us dismayed,” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the House and Senate Foreign Affairs Committees. ‘we ask theimmediate cessation of repressionin line with Parliament and with what was said by the Head of State and the Prime Minister”. Tajani also asked for “a moratorium on the death penalty“.

In Iran, the authorities apply a “blind repression”, with an “arbitrary use of the death penalty” which it makes “constructive dialogue is increasingly difficult”Tajani concludes.

