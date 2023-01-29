Alonso Cano, the actor who plays the Arab sheikh in “Al fondo hay sitio”, appeared as an unexpected character in the América TV series “Maricucha”.

The fans of “At the bottom there is room” They have been witnessing more and more hilarious and curious moments, such as the machete confrontation between Cristóbal and July’s father or the possible return of Pedrito and the Hotel Cielo. However, now the fans have realized that Alonso Canoan actor who recently played the con-man Arab sheikh, also appears in “Maricucha”, another of the América TV series. What was your participation about and what did fans say?

The multiverse of América TV?

After the end of season 9 of “Al fondo hay sitio”, the series “Maricucha” became part of the primetime of América TV, for which some viewers began to follow it.

But now the fans of “AFHS” have realized something: the Arab sheik who drank beer with Tito also appeared in the fiction created by Víctor Falcón.

The scene occurred when Rosmery saved Jair from a kidnapper played by Alonso Cano, who played the con man posing as a man from Dubai named Mohamed.

In the clip, which went viral on TikTok due to Rosmery throwing her wallet at his head, fans immediately noticed that the gunman was the Arab sheikh from “There’s Room in the Back.”

The reaction of fans to the Arab sheikh in “Maricucha”

The followers of “Al fondo hay sitio” commented on the video uploaded by the user wil_71_seriesreceived various comments from fans.

Comments from the fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” and “Maricucha”. Photo: Tiktok

“Yeah, but isn’t he the Arab sheikh from ‘There’s Room at the Bottom’?”some commented. “That wey acts better as the Arab bamba”replied another fan of the character.