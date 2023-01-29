Football | Hradecky’s Leverkusen lost to Dortmund, Uronen’s Schalke drew

Leverkusen is in the middle of the Bundesliga, Schalke last.

Borussia Dortmund remained close to top team Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga, when it claimed a 2-0 away win over Leverkusen on Sunday and its Finnish goalkeeper Lukas from Hradecky.

Finnish colors were also seen in Sunday’s second match, when Jere Uronen Schalke drew with Cologne.

Hradeckyn passed in the opening period Karim Adeyemiand in the second half Dortmund’s pressure led Edmond Tapsoba own goal. For Dortmund, the win was the third in a row in the league and it is fourth in the series, three points behind Bayern. Leverkusen’s five-game winning streak was broken and the team fell to ninth place in the league.

Uronen played the entire match as Schalke drew 0-0 at home against Cologne. Schalke has gathered only 10 points from its 18 league games and is last in the league.