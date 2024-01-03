The Japanese portal Famitsu has revealed the ranking of Super Popular Awards 2023 , or the 20 best games released last year based on the votes of 188 Japanese developers and celebrities. In the first place it is not surprising to see The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom .

A ranking that reflects the tastes of Japanese players

Final Fantasy 16

As we can see, the ranking is certainly very different compared to the results of The Game Awards 2023 and the other awards ceremonies that took place in the West, given that we also find in the top positions Final Fantasy 16, Pikmin 4, Monster Hunter Now and Suika Gamea very relaxing fruit-based arcade that has bewitched the Japanese public, so much so that it is the most downloaded game from the Nintendo Switch eShop in 2023. Baldur's Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2, on the other hand, have to settle for the sixteenth and nineteenth place.

In short, it is well known that the tastes of Western and Japanese players are very different and therefore this ranking offers us a cross-section of what were some of the most popular games in the Land of the Rising Sun last year.