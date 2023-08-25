Luis Rubialespresident of the Spanish Football Federation, refused to resign from his post, after the controversy sparked by the kiss to the player Jenni Hermoso, in the final of the women’s World Cup. And his speech, with which he “justified his decision,” has caused global outrage.

The speech of Luis Rubiales that unleashes worldwide outrage

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales.

“It was spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consented, which is the key to all criticism. It was consented, this player missed a penalty and I have a great relationship with all the players, we have been a family for more than a month and we had affectionate moments in this concentration” he assured about the kiss, during his speech.

Rubiales told the footballer he lifted him off the ground. “And we almost fell and when we left me on the ground we hugged each other (…) she lifted me up and brought me close to her body and I told her forget about the penalty and she answered me you’re a crack and I told her a little peck? and she said valley. He said goodbye with a last slap on the side and left laughing. That’s the sequence of everything.” “Therefore, there is no desire or position of dominance and all the people also understand it,” added Rubiales, for whom it is not a question of doing justice “but of executing a social murder.”

“I have already lost forgiveness for the gesture. And I have explained that the kiss was consented. Do you think that this deserves this hunt? Does this deserve my resignation? Well, I tell you one thing. I am not going to resign,” he said later.

“The sensationalism of false feminism, plus Thebes and the usual ones, have pressed a lot. Like most of the press in this country, they are going to kill me and will continue to do so. But the truth is the truth. Deep down in my heart, I don’t care. I am willing to be vilified for standing up for my ideals. The best of Spanish football is here,” he said. ‘Sexual assault’: they open an investigation into Rubiales after refusing to resign in Spain

“For five years they have been after me with everything, by land, sea and air, dozens of complaints, I think I will pass 100. Complaints in all kinds of courts. It is always the same and his puppets,” he said.

“False feminism does not seek justice, it does not seek the truth. They are preparing an execution to put on a medal and say that we are advancing. They don’t care about people. Mrs. Yolanda Díaz, (Irene) Montero, (Ione) Belarra, Mr. (Pablo) Echenique, have referred to this action as the word vex, sexual violence, without consent, assault. My God, what will women who have actually been sexually assaulted think?” she said.

“To these people who have said this about me, who have accused me, who are trying to assassinate me publicly, I am going to defend myself like any Spaniard where they have to defend themselves, in court.”

“I do not deserve this hunt that I have been suffering for five years, every day for five years. I am going to continue fighting, as my parents taught me, as my coaches taught me, as my teammates taught me, as my teachers have taught me, and I am going to continue to be a happy and full man with myself,” he said.

