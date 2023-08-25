What do the Dutch people who come to Circuit Zandvoort by bike really want? Do they want to see their hero Max Verstappen take a glorious victory with enough lead to put down a small drift in the last corner? After all, you don’t know if the dominance will still be that bad next year, so even that is nice to experience. Or do the fans want the competition to kick up a notch so we get to see an exciting race on Sunday? And who should that be?

For now, it seems that Verstappen has plenty of time to wave calmly to the crowd and stop for a fish along the boulevard during the race. Verstappen shoots up to first place quite quickly on the hard tire and only when other drivers move to the soft tire does his time improve. Pérez shoots into first place on the soft tire and the two Williams take the spots after that. Is it Albon who will make it exciting? Or should we not draw conclusions from the training? Yes, it’s the latter.

Troll for Stroll

Halfway through, Stroll goes in for an endoscopy. Or actually for his car. With a camera they check the engine in the pit lane to look for a problem. What commentator Sam Collins then notices is how carefully the mechanics put the jack under the car. It looks like they put new aerodynamics under the brake light. The effect of this is not yet reflected in the lap times – but who knows, Aston Martin will hold back a bit.

Hülkenberg also does some sightseeing in the gravel trap

With less than twenty minutes to go, Hülkenberg shoots into the gravel trap at the Kumhobocht. He barely seems to miss the penultimate corner barrier, thankfully. However, a red flag immediately appears so that the car can be cleaned up. This way the spectators can see why there are so many huge cranes along the track.

Verstappen takes back the fastest time

With the track clear again, Verstappen goes out on the soft tyre. He almost immediately sets the fastest time during the 1st free practice in Zandvoort. In the end, Alonso takes second place with Hamilton behind him. Sounds like a nice starting lineup for Sunday. But we still have two practice sessions and one qualifying to go, of course. In the very last minute, Verstappen goes off briefly, but he can get back on the asphalt without damage.

Will overtaking become even more difficult?

During the 1st free practice you can clearly see how dusty the start of the straight is. And let this be exactly the best place to overtake. In any case, it is very dusty outside the racing line, which makes it difficult to pass someone everywhere. Fortunately, there are still enough other racing classes in the coming days to clean things up a bit. Otherwise it will be very difficult to overtake on Sunday.

Results 1st free practice in Zandvoort 2023

01. Verstappen

02. Alonso

03.Hamilton

04. Perez

05. Albon

What time does F1 start at Zandvoort?

Friday

2nd free practice: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Saturday

3rd free practice: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Qualification: 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM