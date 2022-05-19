Mercedes promoted the changes that were introduced on the W13 on filming day yesterday at Paul Ricard. George Russell made it known that the silver arrow was easier to drive than the car used in the last GP in Miami.

Brackley’s team, which unloaded the cars in the Barcelona paddock only this morning, looks to the Spanish appointment with some confidence, hoping to find the key to a crisis that has led the silver arrow to be alone. third force and very detached from Ferrari and Red Bull.

For the moment the most striking change that can be seen on the W13 is the new anti porpoising bottom in addition to the double splitter.

The sidewalk in the side trailing edge has been completely redesigned in the hope of significantly reducing the hopping that the silver arrows carry even when braking and cornering. The work was not carried out according to the usual Mercedes dictates, demonstrating the speed with which Brackley tries to find solutions to problems.

Mercedes W13, technical detail of the double splitter Photo by: Giorgio Piola

There is also a profile also has been added to the keel of the chassis above the T-tray: Mercedes has taken up a concept that this year was introduced by Aston Martin on the AMR22 and which was then immediately copied by Ferrari, much that the redhead had this appendix already at the presentation.

Aston Martin AMR22, detail of the winglet splitter Photo by: Giorgio Piola The double splitter of the Ferrari F1-75 and, below, that of Red Bull Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull RB18: the double splitter appeared in Imola Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Then the idea was also taken up in order by Red Bull and Alpine and only now has it been introduced on the Mercedes: the double splitter allows you to increase the load without an increase in drag.

The image of Giorgio Piola it also shows us the system that allows the splitter to return to position: the Ferrari has a real shock absorber that serves to prevent the splitter from breaking easily, while on the Mercedes there is a torsion bar which is now different drawing.

The FIA ​​has made it possible to control the flexions of the T-tray to stop the return of the lip to its natural position, after contact with the track surface or a curb, avoiding costly breakages, while the solution would be considered illegal if it served to maintain the lip. higher from the ground because it would allow the car to lower the front even more, significantly increasing the aerodynamic load.

Detail of the endplate on the new Mercedes W13 front wing brought to the Miami GP Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has kept the front wing seen in Miami with the side bulkhead raised at the bottom thanks to the flaps that have been redesigned near the flap to multiply the out wash effect.