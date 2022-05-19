On the occasion of his OG Unwrapped, Outright Games has announced four great video games for the whole familyincluding a Justice League video game.

The new digital event featured the announcement of a video game dedicated to Justice League DC, a new family adventure licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC, starring the famous team of superheroes.

Among the other titles revealed we have Star Trek Prodigy: Supernovawhich has set itself the goal of taking fans on an intergalactic space adventure set in the world of the children’s television series.

Has been shown DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realmsan action and adventure video game inspired by the DreamWorks Animation series of the same name, and will be set 1,300 years after the events of How to Train Your Dragon.

Not least we have PAW Patrol: Grand Prixwhich will arrive later in the year, offering the whole family or friends to compete alongside their favorite puppies from the popular children’s animated series.

OG Unwrapped, let’s find out more details together

A video game dedicated to DC’s Justice League (final name to be confirmed)

The video game will be distributed in the course of 2023and as already anticipated will see the exploits of the famous superhero team.

At the developer bench we see PHL Collective, the game modes available will be single player or local multiplayer up to two players, and it will be a family game.

It will be released for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova

This video game will be released in October 2022is based on the critically acclaimed children’s animated series Paramount +, and marks the video game debut of the Star Trek series for younger gamers.

The software house in charge of the work is Tessera Studios, and will be released for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia.

DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms

The release of this title was announced for fall 2022we will have a new action adventure game inspired by the famous television series, and will be set, as already mentioned, 1,300 years after the events of How to Train Your Dragon.

It will be a single player adventure edited by A Heartful of Games, and will see the light for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia.

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix

The release date is set for September 30, 2022and we will find ourselves in front of a racing game based on the cartoon of the same name so loved by children.

The development house is 3DClouds and the video game will be for up to 4 players at the same time, it will be released for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia.

We just have to wait for further information and confirmations regarding release dates, it remains out of the question that these video games announced in the event OG Unwrappedfirst of all the one based on the Justice League, will make your children happy.

