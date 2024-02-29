Sakhir, Bahrain.- Today, Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza He ran in the first two free sessions with a view to competing in the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday, March 2 at the Sakhir International Circuit.

He mexican pilotwho starts the season 2024one of the most important of his career with Red Bull Racingas it could define his future in Formula One, did not have his best day finishing twelfth and tenth, respectively, at the start of the races. free practices.

Hours after his first presentation in Middle East, Sergio 'Checo' Pérez revealed that the conditions were different from the preseason and that could cause a tight qualifying tomorrow (Friday).

«It was a complicated day with conditions very different from those of the test. We are exploring the car and preparing everything for the quality. “Everything looks very tight for tomorrow,” he wrote in his social networks.

«We have explored the car a lot, we have changed the mechanical and aerodynamic part of the car, we have not necessarily improved, so we have a lot to analyze tonight, starting today we are going to take a good path for the classification if we improve we will transfer to the race,” declared 'Checo' Pérez.

This March 1st the activity continues in Sakhir with the third test and after the first 'Quality' of the 2024 campaign, which will try to win to lead the grid in the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

