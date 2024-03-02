Everyday food | Three tasty pastas prepared in 15 minutes

Quick pastas save the day. Delicious tomato pasta, vegan cashew pea pasta and spicy tuna nduja gnocchi are ready in minutes.

Handy everyday dishes are even born on the stem, like these three pastas. It is possible if the sauce is created while the pasta is boiling. Pasta cooking water is often used in small amounts in sauces as well, because starchy water thickens it.

Food supplier Minna Rautio-Pakasteen the delicious taste of tomato pasta comes from garlic oil, mozzarella and fresh basil. The weekend version of this pasta is created if the capers are still fried before adding to the sauce.

First dry them carefully between paper towels, put hot oil in a pan and fry until the capers are crispy, the instructions read.

Tuna-nduja gnocchi offer spicier flavors. The sauce even has a little kick. Raisa Laine in the instructions, garlic and tomato puree are “stirred” in a hot pan. The gnocchi are cooked in the sauce, as they cook in just five minutes.

The completely dairy-free and only a few ingredients cashew pea pasta recipe is wonderfully easy, because the sauce is prepared in a blender.

The best tomato paste 4 servings Preparation time 15 minutes 400 g of spaghetti 5–6 tomatoes of different colors 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar 1 jar (50 g) capers 2 pkt mozzarella bufala 4 cloves of garlic 1 dl olive oil 1½ teaspoons of finger salt ½ tsp black pepper 3-4 sprigs of basil 1. Boil the pasta according to the instructions on the package in water seasoned with salt. 2. Cut the tomatoes into pieces of different sizes in a large bowl and season them with vinegar. Drain the capers and add them to the tomatoes. Take the mozzarella out of its packaging and put it on a plate to wait. 3. Chop the garlic cloves. Heat the oil in a pan and add the garlic. The heat of the stove should be low so that the garlic does not brown. 4. Drain the pasta and add the garlic oil to the hot pasta. Pour the pasta into the tomato bowl and mix thoroughly. 5. Season the pasta with finger salt and black pepper. Finish the dish with torn basil leaves and mozzarella. Recipe: Minna Rautio-Pakaste

Tuna nduja gnocchi The gnocchi cook quickly in the sauce. 3-4 servings Preparation time 15 minutes 3 cloves of garlic 1 tablespoon of tomato puree 1 tablespoon of olive oil 2 pcs of tuna in oil ½ tsp salt 1–2 sprigs of rosemary 2 tbsp nduja paste 2 dl cream 2 dl of water 1 ps (500 g) potato gnocchi ½ pot of mint 1. Peel and chop the garlic cloves. Fry garlic and tomato puree in oil in a pan for a couple of minutes. 2. Drain most of the oil from the tuna and add the fish to the pan together with salt, rosemary sprigs, nduja paste, cream and water. Bring to a boil and add the gnocchi. 3. Cook on medium heat for about 5 minutes, stirring a few times during cooking. 4. Tear plenty of fresh mint into the prepared food. Recipe: Raisa Laine

Cashew pea pasta Vegan cashew pea pasta is spun in a blender and combined with the pasta. 4 servings Preparation time 15 minutes 400 g of pasta 150 g of peas 1 lemon 150 g of cashew nuts ½ dl olive oil 1 teaspoon of salt 1. Boil the pasta according to the instructions on the package in water seasoned with salt. Thaw frozen peas in a colander under cool running water. 2. Squeeze the juice from the lemon into the bowl of a stick blender. Add the peas, nuts, oil and salt. Grind the sauce into a smooth, slightly rough paste. 3. Collect about 1 dl of pasta water. Drain the pasta and return it to the pot. Mix the sauce into the hot pasta. If you want, thin the sauce with pasta cooking water. Recipe: Riikka Väliahde

The recipes have been published in Gloria's food & wine magazine.