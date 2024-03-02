Ferretti: group abandons investment in Taranto

Ferretti Group announces its withdrawal from the reclamation and reindustrialization program of the former Belleli yard site in the port area of ​​Taranto. “Despite the efforts made by the institutions, the delays accumulated in the long approval and implementation process forced the Group to give up the project – says the company -. Over the years, the necessary investments have increased and public contributions to the program have decreased, making its outcome uncertain and excessively burdensome for society. The withdrawal was communicated in a suitable time to minimize the exposure of the Port System Authority with respect to the public tender not yet concluded”.

Ferretti was supposed to build a factory in Taranto for the production of yacht hulls. An investment of 200 million, partly supported by public funds, with a forecast of 200 direct employees.

“In the days in which the industrial future of Taranto is hanging by a thread, together with the rights of citizens, workers, businesses and families, another cold shower is falling on the Ionian capital. On the part of the Meloni government, in fact, the meticulous and grim dismantling plan for the Taranto shipyard launched during the Conte II government by the M5S, for the economic, social and cultural reconversion of the City of the Two Seas. Ferretti Group, leader in pleasure boating, has just communicated its withdrawal from the reclamation program and reindustrialization of the former Belleli yard site in the port area of ​​Taranto, due to the three and a half year delays accumulated first by the Draghi government and then by the Meloni government. Those responsible for this disaster have a name and a surname and it is right that the citizens of Taranto know who is helping to block their future of sustainable development and a clean economy”. Senator Mario Turco, vice-president of the 5 Star Movement, as well as coordinator of the Economy, Work and Business Committee, wrote this in a note.