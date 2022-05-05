By 0709 GMT, the pan-European Stoxx 600 Index is up 1.8%, reversing many of the losses it has incurred so far this week.

Global stock markets jumped after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points in a widely expected move, but its Chairman Jerome Powell explicitly ruled out a 75 basis point hike at an upcoming meeting.

Technology shares rose 3.2%, the highest among European sectors, followed by auto stocks and industrial stocks.

Airbus shares jumped 7.1% after it reported better-than-expected profits in the first quarter and as the aircraft maker confirmed unprecedented plans to increase production of narrow-body aircraft by 50%.

Shares of the oil giant Shell rose 2.9% after announcing record profits in the first quarter of $9.13 billion, boosted by higher oil and gas prices.

BMW shares advanced 2.9% as it posted a rise in quarterly profit, driven by a revaluation of the German carmaker’s stake in its Chinese joint venture and aggressive pricing.