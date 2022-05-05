Drivable with an AM license, the Neo’s scooter is reborn electric, with the possibility of adding a second battery in order to extend the range. Here are the charging times, how it goes, how much it weighs and how much it costs

A quarter of a century: a lot has passed since the presentation of Yamaha Neo’s, the fifty scooter also known as the Ovetto. Twenty-five years later the world has changed and with it also mobility, especially urban mobility, which is going through a period of transition where for the motorcycle manufacturers proposing electric vehicles is a very appropriate move. And the new Yamaha Neo’s 100% electric is the first zero-emission scooter of the Switch On program recently presented by the House of the Three Diapasons, thus projecting Yamaha into the world of zero emissions and which will see the arrival of further green vehicles in the coming months. two wheels.

Yamaha Neo’s, how it’s made: the design – Aesthetically speaking, it is undeniable that the new Neo’s is not a clear reference to the past. Dimensions and proportions, unlike some competitors who have instead focused on ultra-slim profiles, are those of a traditional fifty with an internal combustion engine, but the real common denominator with the old Neo’s is the front projector, now LED but which incorporates the lines of the model presented in 1997, with two quadrangular eyes with soft and rounded corners. For the rest, harmonious and streamlined lines characterize the entire design, with the suspended rear light and a look completed by a flat footboard, reinforcements and plastic protections at the edges of the body, 13 “wheels with 200 mm disc brake. ‘front and rear drum and an essential display with Bluetooth connectivity to the Yamaha MyRide app and keyless function.

Yamaha Neo’s, how it’s made: battery, saddle pad and electric motor – The lithium-ion battery pack finds space in the saddle. Without batteries the weight of the Neo’s is 90 kg, which becomes 98 with one battery and 106 with two, since each battery weighs 8 kg. The second battery, optional, will cost – not yet defined – about 1,000 euros. An essential expense for those who need to travel several km in the city during the day, even if most likely they will have to give up putting the jet helmet in the 27 liter saddle pad. In fact, during our test in Amsterdam, only one helmet out of six (size S) was successfully placed in the dedicated compartment with two batteries present, while the other five helmets (from M upwards) did not allow the compartment to be closed correctly. saddle pad. The accumulator capacity is 1 kWh, for an autonomy – with a single battery – of 37 km declared (a value very close to reality, given that during our test we recorded a distance of 33 km with a single battery). When the charge of the first battery drops below 20%, the scooter automatically enters Turtle mode, decreasing performance and conserving the battery. If the second battery is fitted, simply switch the vehicle off and on again to use the maximum power by using the second battery. Charging times speak of 8 hours to go from 0 to 100% with a domestic socket, while they are significantly shortened if you charge from 20 to 80%. There is the possibility of recharging either by removing the battery or by leaving it mounted on the scooter. The brushless motor is positioned directly on the rear wheel and develops 3.4 HP of maximum power and 136 Nm of torque. Being drivable with an AM license, therefore at 14, the maximum speed is less than 50 km / h, but if you change from the Standard to the Eco mapping to preserve the battery you have a further reduction in speed up to 35 km / h . See also Sports schedule for Sunday April 10

Yamaha Neo's, how it goes: the engine – The first Yamaha electric scooter equivalent to a fifty and produced for the European market finds its natural habitat in the city. It cannot be otherwise seen the maximum speed below 50 km / h (in Standard mapping we recorded a top speed of 48 km / h). Acceleration, however, is more than enough to take off from the traffic lights and juggle the branches of the metropolis. Where it excels is certainly the strait and in a city like Amsterdam, full of obstacles, cobbles, stops and restarts, it is the perfect vehicle, while on two-lane roads in each direction the limited maximum speed is a factor to be taken into account. Driving is appreciated the linear and fluid delivery and the sensitivity of the accelerator, without delays in the throttle response. The engine brake is almost totally absent, with the scooter sailing when the throttle is closed and regenerating power only in the event of actual braking. Excellent handling is counterbalanced by a rather stiff suspension setting, just as stiff is the saddle after half a day of driving.

Yamaha Neo's, how is it going: the city test – In addition to the feeling of almost complete absence of the engine brake, the other instant impression of the zero-emission scooter is the weight. We tested the electric Neo's with double battery, therefore with a weight of 106 kg. They looked 70, thanks to a low center of gravity, a well-calibrated weight distribution, a saddle that allows 95% of people to touch the ground with both feet safely and a natural and ergonomic riding position. This feeling of lightness helps not only in standing maneuvers, which become child's play, but also when you have to slip through traffic on the typical home-work journey, with immediate turns and changes of direction. On the other hand, the strong wind in Amsterdam gave us the opportunity to see how, during side gusts, the electric scooter suffers these conditions with a little lateral movement. Finally, the brakes are optimally calibrated.

Yamaha Neo's: at a glance – Yamaha Neo's is a blast from the past with an engine of the present: the design is very reminiscent of the 1997 Neo's endothermic, but the iconic look is flanked by today's technology, with an electric engine capable of bringing the scooter to the threshold of 50 km / h . Neo's is, in fact, the first scooter of the new Yamaha Switch On plan, presented on March 3rd. Drivable at age 14 with an AM license, it will be available for sharing, delivery and traditional customers. The city is its natural habitat, where it manages to slip through traffic thanks to a perceived weight much lower than the real one and to a precise and natural gas response. The sound, which reaches a maximum of 55 dB perceptible from 7 meters away compared to 71 dB of its equivalent in combustion, is comparable to the noise of rain. The first deliveries will be in June: the prices are 3,199 euros ex-dealer with a single battery, the second (optional) will cost about 1,000 euros. Any advantages deriving from the eco-bonus must then be removed from these prices: 30% on the price without scrapping, 40% with scrapping. There are two color options: Milky White (white) or Midnight Black (black).

Yamaha Neo’s: strengths and weaknesses – Pleases: feeling of lightness, with relative agility in traffic and extreme ease in maneuvering from a standstill; throttle response to every wrist movement; design capable of combining memories of the past with an imprint of the present.

Do not like: suspension calibration a little hard, you can feel it on the cobblestones or passing over manholes, bumps and other obstacles; saddle a bit stiff.

Yamaha Neo’s: technical sheet – Motor: brushless electric mounted on the direct drive hub, maximum power 3.4 Hp, maximum torque 136 Nm;

Battery: 50.4 V / 19.2 Ah, weight 8 kg each, life 1,000 cycles / 10,000 km;

Chassis: in steel tubes;

Under-saddle compartment: 27 liters;

Suspensions: Kayaba telescopic fork at the front with 90 mm travel, rear swingarm with 80 mm travel;

Brakes: single 200 mm disc at the front, drum at the rear;

Tires: 110-70-13M / C 48P Tubeless at the front, 130-70-13 M / C 63P Tubeless at the rear;

Autonomy declared: 37 km with one battery, 68 with two;

Consumption declared: 0.03 kWh / km;

Charging times: 8 hours from 0 to 100%;

List price: 3,199 euros with a single battery.