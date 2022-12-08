Until 11 December 2022, Germany will be the capital of tuning and motorsport thanks to the Essen Auto Show, a space dedicated to motor sports and tuning which will also see BMW among the absolute protagonists of this edition. In the heart of the Rhineland it will make its world debut the new M2 with BMW M Performance Parts. In the pavilion of the Munich automaker there will also be space for further sporty retrofit options from the Original BMW accessories range.

In addition to the sharp outward appearance, the customization options specially developed for the new BMW M2 they also optimize the impressive driving characteristics of the high-performance sports car. The striking add-on parts for the front, rear and sides of the compact two-door model are made of carbon fiber reinforced resin (CFRP), sealed with a clear coat that reveals the material’s typical fiber structure. Exterior components such as the M Performance Carbon front attachment, the M Performance Carbon side skirt attachments, the M Performance Carbon rear diffuser or the M Performance Carbon rear spoiler underline the racing genes of the new BMW M2, positively influencing its aerodynamic properties.

Sportier and more ambitious riders will also appreciate it the extensive range of BMW M Performance Parts in the driving area, the chassis and the passenger compartment. The M Performance Titanium silencer system, for example, not only saves eight kilograms in weight compared to the standard components, but also enhances the sound of the 338 kW/460 hp straight-six engine even more intensely. In the cockpit, the M Performance Carbon/Alcantara interior trim, the M Performance armrest in Alcantara and many other high-quality options create a real sports car atmosphere, while the M Performance knee pads in Alcantara ensure a secure grip even during sporty driving. This way you can fully enjoy the agility and cornering dynamics of the M Performance suspension on the track, or simply on the road. The range of the Munich brand on display at Essen 2022 will also include the BMW M3 Touring, the BMW M240i Coupé and the BMW i4 M50, the new full electric sports car from the German brand. Another eye-catching attraction comes straight from the race circuit to the exhibition hall: the first M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car. The latest safety car from BMW M has been equipped with the entire range of BMW M Performance Parts for its use in the premier class of motorcycle road racing. Visitors will also be entertained by the Red Bull Driftbrothers: Elias and Johannes Hountondji are exhibiting one of their drift cars on the BMW stand, an extreme modification of the M4. With a customized exhaust system, a bespoke body kit and a specific aerodynamic package, the car expresses power and a refined tuning capable of capturing the public’s attention.