In what appeared to be his “victory speech” while aboard a minibus in Istanbul, Erdogan stated:

We are Istanbul lovers with whom we started our journey and with it we will continue.

The presidential elections witnessed a turnout from our people.

Our people made us live a democratic holiday, so thanks to our people.

I congratulate our men, women, youth, and everyone who exerted their efforts for the cause of justice and development.

God willing, we will live up to the trust you have given us.

This blessed march will not stop, whoever serves the people will never be defeated.

Türkiye is a trust in our necks.

According to the final results, which were published by the Anatolia News Agency, Erdogan won about 52 percent of the vote, compared to about 47 percent for his rival Kilicdaroglu.

The Turkish president was the favorite to win a new five-year term in the second round of the elections, after he was close to winning the first round on May 14.

In the first round, Kilicdaroglu won 44.9 percent of the vote, compared to 49.5 percent for Erdogan.