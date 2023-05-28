If not even Monte Carlo can stop Red Bull

Fernando Alonso had been aiming for the date of May 28 for quite some time. And even Ferrari – in the statements on Thursday and Friday – had ignited the fans’ fantasies. Then Saturday in Monte Carlo brought Aston Martin and the Ferrari back to Earth, a planet to which Max evidently does not belong Verstappen.

Max, what a race

The Dutchman’s performance growth over the course of the weekend was sumptuous: it doesn’t matter if it’s in qualifying or in the race, on wet or dry surfaces, Super Max is a separate driver in a separate car. Only Alonso, in terms of performance, is behind him this year. Is exactly Nando, without that error of judgment in the transition to the intermediates, could have fooled him in “his” Monte Carlo. The Spaniard tried to put pressure on Verstappen, in fact forcing him into a maxi-stint of over 50 laps on averages: the world champion didn’t bat an eyelid despite driving on eggs with finished tyres, and let Aston Martin take the risk the pit call just moments away from the rain. Once the need for intermediates was clarified, the Dutchman had to do nothing but go back to the pits and avoid accidents.

Horner, jab at Ferrari

Red Bull team principal Chris Horner commented on Verstappen’s lavish performance, indirectly admitting that Red Bull can win every race until at least mid-season: “I think we were on the ropes here“, these are his words to his compatriots Sky Sports UK. “We knew this weekend would be our biggest challenge in the first half of the year and the low-speed nature of the circuit worked in the rivals’ favour. We thought Ferrari could be the main opponent, but Fernando had a great time all weekend. All in all, an incredible race“.

“We were nervous from the moment the red light came on, because when they took off the tires, you could see that many had gone on the hard tire and there was rain around: if they managed to go far enough or if the medium degraded , it was a problem for us“, continued the Briton. “Maybe we did one lap too many before moving on to the intermediates. I believe that if Fernando had chosen the intermediates, it would have been very tight and would have put more pressure at our pit stop. But luckily she chose slick rubber just as it was about to rain. At that point, Max simply didn’t have to take any chances“.