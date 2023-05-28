Speaking in front of their supporters today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu urged Turks to participate in large numbers in the vote and turnout for the second round of the presidential elections.

8 million voters will decide the outcome

The two candidates aim to win the support of the eight million voters who did not cast their ballots in the first round.

According to data from the Supreme Elections Committee, the participation rate in the first round exceeded 87 percent, including the votes of expatriates.

The first round, which took place on May 14, showed Erdoğan’s superiority over Kilicdaroglu.

The opposition views the parliamentary and presidential elections as its best chance yet to remove Erdogan from power.

Polling stations will open to more than 60 million voters at 8:00 am (05:00 GMT).

What came in the last word of Erdogan?

Addressing a crowd of his flag-waving supporters in Istanbul’s Beykoz district during a recent election rally, Erdogan asked voters to go to the polls in droves, adding:

We will not lose anyone who casts their vote in the first round.

We will encourage people who could not go to the polls in the first round.

Are we overwhelmingly completing the work we left unfinished on May 14th by widening the gap tomorrow?

What came in the last word of Kilicdaroglu?

Kilicdaroglu, backed by the six-party opposition alliance, said: