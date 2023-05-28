Raquel Bigorra, forty-eight years old, would be about to enter The House of the Famous Mexicoso its official presentation to the media would have to pull not only rating, but fans, but on social networks people who want to go to support it have been summoned through a group Televisa.

“I am looking for 15 people who want to go to Televisa San Ángel on May 29 to cheer on Raquel Bigorra…”, he says at the beginning of the message, where Internet users immediately reacted, as many were surprised to find out that the Cuban driver he had no followers at all.

“Well, we are not supposed to be facing a television phenomenon, although they also put in pure undesirables”, “Many enter without fans, if their participation is liked, there may be no need to look for them in advertisements”, “Between her and Mayer they were the first eliminated that I do not doubt the crazy person who agrees to do it, “they write on social networks.

Raquel Bigorra according to she has no fans/Twitter

So far Raquel Bigorra has not commented on said announcement, which has generated all kinds of criticism, but what is a fact is that this type of gossip can generate much more audience for La Casa de Los Famosos México, the which would be premiering on June 4.

It is worth mentioning that the television host has been characterized not only by appearing on various television programs, but by several controversies with other celebrities such as Atala Sarmiento and Daniel Bisogno among others.

