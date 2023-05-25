Vincenzo Italiano is nonetheless proud of his Fiorentina after the Coppa Italia loss against Inter: “We got off to a very good start, even after the opening goal we created the conditions for doubling the lead. But then we conceded a restart that we could have avoided and it is the draw came 1-1. We played with the Champions League finalist and against a world champion who invented the opening goal. But we played it out, we put Inter in difficulty with a great second half, playing on an equal footing without giving up. We have another final. There is regret, of course, but I congratulated my boys. Now let’s stay focused, we have another final ahead of us”.

The discussion immediately slips to the last act of the Conference against West Ham: “We are used to closing immediately, I told the boys that when you fight, you sweat, you throw yourself on the pitch, your heart is never lost. Now we have another final where we won’t have to make the mistakes we made today. A matter of details and the detail, in a one-off match, makes the difference. Today we were disunited for ten minutes and Inter took advantage of it. I don’t think Fiorentina did bad impression, but when you find the champions on your way you know that at the slightest mistake they can punish you. Cabral? He sacrifices himself, he helps, he’s coming from a good moment, then it’s normal that you don’t do what you want against the Inter defenders. he had them like others, but a little more concreteness would have been needed up front”.