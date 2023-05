During the Playstation Showcase from today, Square Enix revealed a first look at foamstarswhich appears to be a team shooter similar to splatoon. The gameplay seemed to show characters competing to cover the ground with as much foam as possible, with many fans in chat saying that it looked like a mix between Splatoon and Person. The game will be available for Playstation 4 and playstation 5.

Via: Playstation Showcase