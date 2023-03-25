On March 26, the teams of England and Ukraine will face each other in a match with their sights set on qualifying for the next Euro 2024. The English have just won the first game of this national team match against Italy by two goals to one .
On the other hand, the Ukrainians will start their way to the Eurocup in this match that will be played at Wembley. Here we leave the possible alignments of both teams:
BY-Pickford: At the finish line we will meet the Everton goalkeeper. Pickford is a regular in goal for the English national team.
LD-Walker: He is one of the veterans of the English team. He started against Italy and everything indicates that he will repeat the title against the Ukrainian team
DFC – Stones: The man from City will start for this second date with a view to qualifying for the next Eurocup that will be held in Germany.
DFC – Maguire: Accompanying the city player will be another player from a Manchester club, but from United. He is one of the heavyweights of the selection.
LI-Shaw: Harry Maguire’s teammate and he will start at that left-back to which we are so accustomed.
MC-Henderson: The one from Liverpool is another of the veterans and regulars of the England team. He will start in this match.
MC – Declan Rice: The 24-year-old from West Ham will add a new starter with the England team. He scored one of England’s winning goals against Italy
MC – Jude Bellingham: One of many promises in English football. The one from Borussia Dortmund seems to have no ceiling, it is unimaginable that they leave him as a substitute.
ED- Saka: Another jewel of English football. The one from Arsenal is having a great season. He started against Italy and will start again against Ukraine.
DC – Harry Kane: The captain and goal man of this team. How could it be otherwise he scored against Italy.
EI-Foden: Closing the English squad we have another young pearl of English football. The man from Manchester City will start against the Ukrainians
This is what the formation of England will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: pickford
defenses: Walker, S.Stones, Maguire, Shaw
Midfielders: Henderson, Rice, Bellingham,
strikers: Saka, Kane, Foden
BY- Lunin: The substitute goalkeeper for Real Madrid and will be the starting goalkeeper for the Ukrainian team.
LD-Tymchyk: The 26-year-old Dinamo kyiv footballer will be present on the right side
DFC- Zabarnyi: The young Bournemouth footballer is already a regular in the calls for the Ukrainian team. He will start against England.
DFC- Matviyenko: In the axis of the rear, together with Zabarnyi, will be the central defender of Shaktar Donetsk, another regular in the Ukrainian defense.
LI-Mykolenko: Closing the defense will be another player from the Premier League, this time from Everton, who has already been a regular in the Ukraine team.
MC-Malinovski: The player on loan at Olympique de Marseille from Atalanta will start this match against the England team
MC – Stepanenko: The one from Shaktar Donetsk is one of the oldest players in the Ukrainian team. He will be in midfield against England.
MC – Ignatenko: Completing the line of midfielders we find Ignatenko, current footballer for Girondins de Bordeaux in the French second division.
ED – Yarmolenko: Another of the oldest players in the national team and the team captain. He currently plays for Al-Ain.
DC-Dovbik: At the point of attack will be Dobvik. The Dnipro player is a regular in the “9” zone.
EI-Mudryk: Perhaps he is the best player in the Ukrainian national team. The one from Chelsea will be present against the English.
This is how Ukraine’s formation will look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Lunin
defenses: Tymchyk, Zabarnayi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko
Midfielders: Malinovskyi, Stepanenko, Ignatenko
strikers: Yarmolenko, Dovbik, Mudryk
