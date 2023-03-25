Measure was granted by Bolsonaro in May last year after the former deputy was convicted of attacking court ministers

The President of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Rosa Weber, scheduled for April 13 the judgment on the legality of the pardon granted by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to former deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ). The minister is the rapporteur for actions filed by political parties that contested the measure.

In May of last year, Bolsonaro issued a decree that granted constitutional grace to the sentence of Silveira, a supporter of the then president and a member of his base in the Chamber.

The decree was published on April 21, one day after the congressman was sentenced by the Supreme to 8 years and 9 months in prison for the crimes of trying to prevent the free exercise of Powers and coercion in the course of the process.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, defended that the measure is constitutional. He said that Brazilian laws give the President of the Republic “wide freedom” to grant pardon for convictions through pardon and grace.

On the other hand, parties that opposed the Bolsonaro government maintained that the pardon that benefited Silveira is illegal.

The former deputy has been in prison since February 2 for failing to comply with house arrest rules. The arrest order was given by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, after Silveira damaged the electronic ankle bracelet he is obliged to wear. He also made new attacks on the Court and the Brazilian electoral system in videos released on the internet and in a speech in the Chamber of Deputies.

On Friday (March 24), Silveira’s defense filed an urgent request to analyze the request for the revocation of his preventive detention. He also asks for the annulment of fines to the former congressman, which exceed R$ 4 million, and the unblocking of his social networks.

With information from Brazil Agency.