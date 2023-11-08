A man was crushed to death by a robot in South Korea. According to police investigations, the machine did not distinguish it from the boxes of products it handled.

(Also: They create a robot dog with the body of a deceased animal: it was developed in Colombia).

The employee, 40 years old, belonged to a robotics company. He was inspecting the robot’s sensor operations at an agricultural products distribution center in South Gyeongsang Province.

He Industrial robot is designed to detect when boxes are full of peppers, in order to pick them up and carry them to a load carrier. Apparently, during that process, there was a failure.

(See: ‘Eureka’: AI model that trains robots to perform more than 30 human tricks).

“The worker was holding something at the time of the accident, it seems that the accident occurred because the robot recognized the person as a box,” said the Police for the local media. Chosun.

According to security camera videos, The man was inspecting the machine, he approached it and it detected that it had a chip: “The accident is believed to have occurred during the verification process to see if it was working properly.”

The robot grabbed it with its pincers and lifted it sharply. He then pushed her upper body against the conveyor belt, crushing her face and chest.

Emergency agencies arrived at the scene and rescued him; however, he was unconscious. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The Police announced investigations to establish in detail the circumstances of the death and there would be negligence on the part of the factory workers or the robot company itself.

(You can consult: Óscar 2.0: a recycling robot that revolutionizes education in Magdalena).

Other robot accidents in South Korea

Similar incidents have occurred in South Korea throughout 2023. In May, a person died after being trapped in a rice vortex due to a robot failure. Authorities captured the owners and blamed them for the homicide.

In March, a South Korean man in his 50s suffered serious injuries after being trapped by a robot while working at an auto parts manufacturing plant.

(Read: Meta presents the Habitat 3.0 simulator, which allows robots to be trained: this is known).

A 30-year-old man also died while inspecting a robot at a beverage factory because the robot trapped him.

LATEST NEWS AND AFP EDITORIAL

You can also see:

– They murder 3 Colombians in Costa Rica and leave a letter with a strong message: this is known.

– The police Robot K-5 will fight crime in the New York subways.

– Anti-drug dog is honored and dies hours later due to harsh medical diagnosis.