A very interesting change just happened in an important role of Xbox management, with Alan Hartman than from his position as leader of Turn 10 went straight to head of Xbox Game Studiosbased on what was reported by the interested party on LinkedIn.
This is a notable promotion for Hartman, which is part of the general reorganization already announced by Xbox after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which saw Sarah Bond rise to the role of president of Xbox.
With these changes, Matt Booty he moved to cover the role of president of the Game Content and Studios section, so in fact Hartman goes to occupy the role that was previously covered by Booty, becoming the head of Xbox Game Studios.
A very important role in Xbox
Considering the dimensions assumed by the first party division of Xbox, Hartman finds himself in a very important role, even if Activision Blizzard, like Bethesda and its teams, will probably continue to enjoy a certain independence, with direct relationships with Booty, Spencer and the others Microsoft Gaming leaders.
In any case, this is a really nice recognition for Alan Hartman, who joined Turn 10 in 2005 and took part in the development of various Forza Motorsports, before moving to the role of corporate vice president in the last two years, supervising of franchises Forza and Fable among direct responsibilities.
While Turn 10 has just published Forza Motorsport, Playground Games is continuing the development of Fable, of which we are waiting to see something more after the trailer shown during the Xbox Game Showcase last June.
