A very interesting change just happened in an important role of Xbox management, with Alan Hartman than from his position as leader of Turn 10 went straight to head of Xbox Game Studiosbased on what was reported by the interested party on LinkedIn.

This is a notable promotion for Hartman, which is part of the general reorganization already announced by Xbox after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which saw Sarah Bond rise to the role of president of Xbox.

With these changes, Matt Booty he moved to cover the role of president of the Game Content and Studios section, so in fact Hartman goes to occupy the role that was previously covered by Booty, becoming the head of Xbox Game Studios.