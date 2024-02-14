The charging planning in the Hyundai Kona Electric is also impressive on long journeys. But the range is small and the 800-volt technology of its larger siblings is missing.

MWith a full battery we could get to our destination and back again in the evening. But not much can go wrong between now and then. We're driving the new Kona electric from Hyundai, have to pick up a few friends on a stopover, and then we're off to the provinces. A look at the app and map shows that beyond the stopover with fast charging stations along the route, things look rather poor. The friends are in favor of a safe solution: changing vehicles.

From the stopover we drive with the combustion engine. Having to worry about mobility and range is part of driving an electric vehicle. The Kona Electric with the 65 kWh battery has a range of 300 kilometers if you drive very carefully. It also doesn't use the fast 800-volt charging technology of its brothers Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, but instead uses 400-volt technology with longer charging times. Prices with a small 48 kWh battery start at 42,000 euros.