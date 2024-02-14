Emergency Management Center issued statements due to the forecast of heavy rains in the State

The CGE (Emergency Management Center) of São Paulo City Hall reported this Wednesday (Feb 14, 2024) that neighborhoods are on alert for river overflows due to the forecast of heavy rain.

According to Civil Defense, the last widespread rain in the State was from January 25th to 27th, a period in which 70 mm of precipitation accumulated.

Subprefectures in the following regions are on alert:

Campo Limpo and Butantã;

Jaçanã/Tremembé;

Santo Amaro; It is

Vila Prudente.

In January, Civil Defense decreed state of attention to flooding due to rain. Around 92 trees fell in the capital of São Paulo.