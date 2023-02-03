Tennis | Otto Virtanen relaxed before the Davis Cup: “We try to give the public value for money”

Emil Ruusuvuori is ready to bear a big responsibility for the national team’s success.

Emil Ruusuvuori carries a big responsibility on his shoulders in the Davis Cup tennis match against Argentina.

The bet is a place in the final tournament of the World Cup, which Finland has tried four times before and never made it.

Finland’s chances of success are divided in such a way that Ruusuvuore would have to shovel home both of his singles games and Harri Heliövaaran leads the doubles pair to victory. Otto Virtanen the role of surprise is reserved on top of this.

Pattern sounds easy, but it’s anything but.

“It’s a bit like being a ranked player on tour, everyone wants to win. It’s the same thing here, that I’m expected to win and everyone wants to win.”

Ruusuvuori starts the national match, and he confirms that it is suitable.

“The match ends a little earlier and you can take care of your own things [jäähdyttelyt] faster and to prepare for the next day.”

Ruusuvuori’s only shared experience of what is to come From Pedro Cachín is one 30-minute match warm-up from the Vienna tournament at the end of last year.

“He hit well and got the ball going.”

As the home team Finland got to choose the platform on which to play. The semi-fast field appeared brand new in the Metro arena. In terms of gameplay, Ruusuvuori did not notice any change from before.

“If I hadn’t been told, I wouldn’t have noticed. It feels really familiar, you can’t tell the difference,” Ruusuvuori said.

Rusuvuori likes the base, which he says reacts to twists, from which the ball bounces appropriately.

“The same type of platforms are used in competitions throughout the year.”

Virtanen ends Saturday’s singles Francisco Cerúndoloa against. The challenge to win is huge.

“I will go in the same way as previous Davis Cups. Anything can happen in these,” says Virtanen.

Virtanen has been able to play big matches in the national team for a few years now.

“You’re starting to gain experience, and it’s easy to go to the field, even though the opposition is the toughest there’s ever been.”

“We try to give the audience experiences and value for money.”

The tennis Davis Cup match Finland-Argentina will be played in the Espoo Metro Arena on Saturday from 17:00 and on Sunday from 13:00.