The source said that an Israeli citizen who was riding a bicycle in the Red Sea crossed the Egyptian border, coming from Israel, by mistake.

He added that Israeli army observers, who identified the citizen, sent forces to stop him, but he managed to cross the border and was arrested by the Egyptian police.

For its part, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the incident was dealt with by it and by the Israeli embassy in Egypt.

The Israeli citizen was later handed over to his country's authorities.

This is not the first time an accident of this kind has occurred. A year and a half ago, an Israeli crossed the maritime border between Israel and Egypt while riding a sea bike. The Egyptian authorities released him after completing his interrogation.