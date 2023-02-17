The most cherished dream in his musical career and for which he had fought for many years, Edén Muñoz managed to fulfill, by performing for the first time in Mazatlán with the music that has represented him throughout his career.

The great musical show called precisely Consejos gratis, the name of his most recent album, was in the framework of the coronation of the Carnival King of Mazatlán Víctor II, at the Teodoro Mariscal stadium.

“What I am feeling is very crazy, but in the end it is still beautiful and I thank life for allowing me to come home to sing. I had it within the things that I wanted to do in my life before I died and I had to come to the place that I owe everything to and that welcomed my family and me 25 years ago and that I can proudly say that I am one more Mazatlan, because my heart and my music is here. I hope you like this show because it was made with a lot of love for you. What you are going to hear is exactly what I have been writing in these 17 years that I have been on stage “, were the first words that the singer shared for all his audience.

Sergio Lizárraga and his group Plan de Escape, were prior to the coronation.

Edén Muñoz truly surprised the public with a totally different show from what we are usually used to hearing with his guitar and accordion, as he showed that he is a singer who likes to innovate and merge different musical rhythms. It was also a night of tributes to great music figures who have inspired him in his career, such as Selena, Jenni Rivera, Valentín Elizalde, Joan Sebastian, Chalino Sánchez and Marco Antonio Solís “El Buki”.

Songs that he has made in collaboration with other artists and that some groups have also recorded for him, were part of the extensive repertoire of the singer, who repeatedly thanked the public for believing in his project and his music.

After two and a half hours of music, Edén Muñoz said goodbye to her audience with the song I will always love you, but before she thanked the attendees for the opportunity to listen to her music, she also thanked her parents for believing always in it.

At the cry of another, another, the singer returned to the stage to perform El Corrido a Mazatlán, accompanied by Marquéz de Carnaval Cristian Loredo.