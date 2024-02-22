The government of Ecuador presented this Thursday to the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) his intention for the Andean country to be the headquarters of the Copa América 2028, after having been left without doing this year's edition of the tournament, which fell within the traditional turn of organizers.

The interest in hosting the Copa America 2028 was transferred by the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, to the president of the Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguezduring a meeting at Palacio de Carondelet, in Quito, where the head of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), Francisco Egas, also participated.

During the meeting, Noboa He assured that his government seeks to position Ecuador as a regional example for quality massive events, and that this in turn generates opportunities for Ecuadorians and investment, according to a statement released by the Presidency of Ecuador.

For its part, Dominguez He noted that “being here and talking about future organizations and headquarters is always hopeful and opens the imagination of everything one can do.” “I think this is going to be continuous; we are going to continue working well,” said Domínguez, after having already celebrated in 2022 in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil the end of the Libertadores Cup, who faced the Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense, from Brazil.

The president of the Conmebol appreciated the attitude of Noboa supporting sport and especially football demonstrates “leadership and determination”, since the country's football level has improved considerably in competitiveness, with Independiente del Valle and Liga de Quito as the last two champions of the South American Cup.

In turn, the Minister of Sports, Andrés Guschmer, mentioned that presenting Ecuador's interest in hosting the Copa America 2028 It would be a starting point to transform commerce, tourism, local gastronomy and other activities. Ecuador has hosted the America Cup in the 1947 and 1993 editions, where on both occasions the trophy was awarded to the Argentine team.

In 2023 it was time for the competition to be held again, within the traditional shift of organizers that had been maintained over the last decades, but Conmebol postponed its celebration for a year to match the competition with the Eurocup.

Then the Ecuadorian authorities gave up at the time from organizing the tournament for 2024, whose headquarters were in the United States, with an edition that, like the one in 2016, for the centenary of the America Cuphad sixteen participating teams, with six of the Confederation of North American, Central American and Caribbean Football (Concacaf).

