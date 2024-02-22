In December of last year (2023), an emotional series was launched for the Netflix platform, we talk about Pokémon Concierge, a new approach to pocket monsters, in which the main character is a human named haru who comes to work at a resort of these friendly creatures. Unfortunately, the fun didn't last long for those who were getting attached to the characters, since there aren't that many episodes and they aren't long enough either.
However, the adventure of this paradise Pokemon has not finished, and through the brand's official account they have confirmed that they are already planning the second season of the program, mentioning that there will be more information on the topic in the following days. This is accompanied by art that precisely recreates the work of the production staff, since it is a stop motion program, with figures that change movement with photographs.
New episodes of “Pokémon Concierge” are in production!
Stay tuned for updates! 🌴📷 #Netflix #ConciergePokemon pic.twitter.com/bJZGtKCbNg
— Pokémon LATAM (@Pokemonlatam) February 19, 2024
This is the synopsis of the program:
Pokémon Concierge is a stop-motion animated comedy-adventure series that expands the universe of the Pokémon saga, and follows a concierge named Haru who works at the Pokémon Resort. Set in this hotel complex, newcomer Haru's mission is to take care of the Pokémon and her trainers.
The young janitor will have a Psyduck as a companion, and together they will live many adventures in this paradise place where Pokémon can rest and have fun, while at the same time they meet other Pokémon and people with whom they can create the most special bonds.
Remember that the first season can be seen on Netflix. We may have more news in the Pokémon Presents.
Editor's note: It is a quite entertaining series, and the truth is, the first season felt very short, so it is appreciated that there were more episodes. Now it will be a matter of waiting to find out more about its release date.
