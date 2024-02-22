In December of last year (2023), an emotional series was launched for the Netflix platform, we talk about Pokémon Concierge, a new approach to pocket monsters, in which the main character is a human named haru who comes to work at a resort of these friendly creatures. Unfortunately, the fun didn't last long for those who were getting attached to the characters, since there aren't that many episodes and they aren't long enough either.

However, the adventure of this paradise Pokemon has not finished, and through the brand's official account they have confirmed that they are already planning the second season of the program, mentioning that there will be more information on the topic in the following days. This is accompanied by art that precisely recreates the work of the production staff, since it is a stop motion program, with figures that change movement with photographs.

This is the synopsis of the program: