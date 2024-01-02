The Ecuadorian Minister of Government, Mónica Palencia, revealed that on Wednesday or Thursday The questions of a popular consultation will be known, which President Daniel Noboa plans to take place next March.

“Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow at the latest, you will be reading the consultation questions“I don't dare say today how they are, because at this moment there is a review of who is handling communication,” Palencia said in the program 'Vera a su vida'.

The official commented that Noboa wanted the questions to be presented last Friday. “It is a maximum of twelve questions and there are many topicsand in the democratic spirit, the president has been open to listening,” he said.

And he added: “It is impressive the number of questions with which we have overwhelmed the Legal Secretariat of the Presidency and, something more, those of us who are lawyers, have given our opinion until I said enough, let's let them work, “It is the responsibility of the Legal Secretariat, because many questions that were being proposed, in reality, involve constitutional amendments.”

Noboa, who assumed power on November 23 and had reported during the electoral campaign that he would hold a popular consultation, He recently said that the consultation would be in early March.

A source from the National Electoral Council (CNE) He indicated to EFE this Tuesday that the Executive must refer its questions to the Constitutional Courtto carry out its constitutionality control, after which that instance notifies the CNE of the approved questions and this institution has 60 days to carry out the process.

