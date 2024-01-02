What are the hybrid cars best-selling in Italy? In the 2023according to data from January-December 2023were registered in total 645,668 electrified carsof which 575,480 mild And full hybrid And 70,188 PHEV plug-in hybrids. Hybrids without charging in 2023 represented the 36.2% of the totalwhile the plugins they stopped at 4.4%.

Best-selling HYBRID CARS ranking 2023

There Fiat Panda dominated the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in 2023, ahead of Lancia Ypsilon And Toyota Yaris Cross.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 93,861 2 Lance Ypsilon 39,838 3 Toyota Yaris Cross 34,981 4 Ford Puma 30,543 5 Fiat 500 27,099 6 Nissan Qashqai 21,639 7 Toyota Yaris 19,943 8 Kia Sports 16,425 9 Hyundai Tucson 12,330 10 Ford Focus 11,535 other 248,366 TOT hybrid cars 535,582 Best-selling hybrid cars in 2023

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS 2023 ranking

Among the best-selling cars in 2023 plug-in hybridsin the first three places on the podium there are SUVs Jeep Compass, Ford Kuga And Jeep Renegade.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Jeeps Compass 6,222 2 Ford Kuga 6,178 3 Jeeps Renegade 3,977 4 Cupra Formentor 3,739 5 Lynk & Co 01 3,611 6 Volvo XC40 2,793 7 Audi Q3 2,206 8 BMW X1 2,140 9 Alfa Romeo Tonal 1,987 10 Volvo XC60 1,863 other 35,472 TOT PHEV cars 70,188 Most registered plug-in hybrid cars in 2023

The Jeep Compass SUV was the best-selling plug-in hybrid model in 2023

