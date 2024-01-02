What are the hybrid cars best-selling in Italy? In the 2023according to data from January-December 2023were registered in total 645,668 electrified carsof which 575,480 mild And full hybrid And 70,188 PHEV plug-in hybrids. Hybrids without charging in 2023 represented the 36.2% of the totalwhile the plugins they stopped at 4.4%.
Best-selling HYBRID CARS ranking 2023
There Fiat Panda dominated the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in 2023, ahead of Lancia Ypsilon And Toyota Yaris Cross.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|93,861
|2
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|39,838
|3
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|34,981
|4
|Ford
|Puma
|30,543
|5
|Fiat
|500
|27,099
|6
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|21,639
|7
|Toyota
|Yaris
|19,943
|8
|Kia
|Sports
|16,425
|9
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|12,330
|10
|Ford
|Focus
|11,535
|other
|248,366
|TOT hybrid cars
|535,582
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS 2023 ranking
Among the best-selling cars in 2023 plug-in hybridsin the first three places on the podium there are SUVs Jeep Compass, Ford Kuga And Jeep Renegade.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Jeeps
|Compass
|6,222
|2
|Ford
|Kuga
|6,178
|3
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|3,977
|4
|Cupra
|Formentor
|3,739
|5
|Lynk & Co
|01
|3,611
|6
|Volvo
|XC40
|2,793
|7
|Audi
|Q3
|2,206
|8
|BMW
|X1
|2,140
|9
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|1,987
|10
|Volvo
|XC60
|1,863
|other
|35,472
|TOT PHEV cars
|70,188
