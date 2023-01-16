There will be a courtroom within the walls of the penitentiary in Vught, where the most serious criminals are detained. It is a small courtroom where parts of criminal cases can take place, so that the detainees do not have to be taken to a court elsewhere less often. Construction has already started and will cost around 15 million euros.

Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection) writes this in a letter to the House of Representatives. Detainees staying in the Extra Secure Institution (EBI) then have to be taken to court less often for hearings. This wish came, among other things, after major concerns arose about the safety of employees and the environment during the transport of Ridouan Taghi to and from the secure court in the bunker at Schiphol. The EBI detains criminals such as Willem Holleeder, gang leader Ridouan Taghi whose criminal case is now pending, but also Syria travelers who are suspected of terrorism or have been convicted of it.

Unrest

Detainees at extreme risk of, for example, a violent attempt at liberation or liquidation are now brought to court for their criminal case in columns of armored vehicles driving at increased speeds, flashing lights and sirens.

This causes serious traffic nuisance and major safety risks, which have regularly led to great unrest in Vught in recent years. “By administering justice within the walls of the penitentiary in Vught, we increase safety for society,” Weerwind said.

The mayor of Vught had asked the minister to take measures to limit these security risks and to improve the situation regarding the EBI. “By administering justice within the walls of the penitentiary in Vught, we increase safety for society,” Weerwind reports. There will also be a new temporary road near the prison.

Video connection

The public and media can also attend sessions within the prison in Vught. Because it is a small courtroom, space is limited. If there is great interest, sessions can therefore also be followed elsewhere via a video connection.

Earlier, Minister Weerwind announced that there will be a video facility in the EBI, so that the detainee can also digitally participate in their hearing. It is not yet known when the new courtroom can be used.

The prison in Vught will be the second location in the Netherlands where trial and detention come together in one place, next to the Schiphol Judicial Complex. In addition, there will be extra secure hearing locations in Lelystad and Vlissingen. The new measures are an addition to this, says Weerwind.



