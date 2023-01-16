astonville announced this Monday the hiring of the Colombian striker Jhon Jáder Durán, member of the Chicago Fire and the Colombia Sub-20 team that the South American will play from Thursday in Cali.

“The agreement is subject to the player passing a medical examination, agreeing to personal terms and obtaining the necessary work visa,” the club says on its website.

Durán, 20, is one of the leaders of the team led by Héctor Cárdenas and who will seek the fourth South American youth title, which would add to those achieved in 1987, 2005 and 2013.

However, this announcement put his presence in the South American in doubt, due to the need for Durán to present physical evidence to sign a contract with his new team. It should be remembered that Yaser Asprilla, another of the benchmarks in the category, was not loaned out by Watford, also from England.

Nevertheless, Ivan Novella, sports manager of the Colombian Football Federation, gave a peace of mind and assured that Durán will have no problems playing the South American and that for now he will not have to travel to Europe.

“From the administrative point of view, I have been speaking with Chicago and with the player’s agent. We knew this for several days. At the time they mentioned to us that he would have to travel to do medical exams, ”Novella explained to journalist John Hernández, from Win Sports.

“According to the conversations, in principle they were going to be done and I had to go and come back, but now we didn’t have time. They have understood it, they have given us access to have the player”, added Novella.

The coach of the Colombia U-20 team, Héctor Cárdenas, had also spoken with the player on the subject. “Thank God we have done a job from the administrative side. The teacher has spoken with Jhon Jader, the interest he has in playing and thank God we will be able to have it, ”insisted the manager.

