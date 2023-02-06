Turkey and Syria live a tragedy this Monday after the devastating earthquakes registered at dawn. The number of fatalities rose to more than 3,000, according to the most recent balance.

Turkey’s emergency service reported that at least 1,762 people had died in the quake, which measured 7.8 magnitude. Added to that figure are another 1,293 registered fatalities in Syria, 593 in government-controlled regions and at least 700 in rebel-held areas. Thus, the total in both countries rises to 3,055 deaths.

However, sources from the Colombian Consulate in Ankara, in Turkey, confirmed to this newspaper that, for nowthere are no “reports of Colombian fatalities or injuries” and that they are “devoted to the solidarity demonstrations of the Government through the ambassador in Turkey, Julio Riaño”.

for now, There are also no reports of Colombian deaths or injuries in Syria.



It should be remembered that the Colombian Foreign Ministry announced this Monday morning that it had activated two service channels for compatriots who need help or some type of assistance if they are in that country.

If any citizen wants to communicate with the Colombian government to request support, they can write to the email that they enabled [email protected] or call +90 533 088 14 59.

Meanwhile, the diplomatic authorities confirmed that The Colombian Embassy in Lebanon will also be aware of Colombian men and women who are in Syria. In this case, the communication channels are + (961) 1 895 380 and the email: [email protected]

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING