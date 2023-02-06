Second exemption in the same season for Brescia coach Pep Clotet. After the 4-0 defeat in Perugia, the Spanish coach was relieved of his duties by president Massimo Cellino. In place of Clotet there is now Davide Possanzini who is the third coach of the season given that Alfredo Aglietti also led the team after Clotet’s first dismissal, subsequently recalled by Cellino. Brescia is currently sixteenth in Serie B and therefore in the relegation zone. This is the note from the Lombard club: Brescia Calcio announces that it has relieved Pep Clotet of his role as coach of the First Team. Tomorrow afternoon’s training session will be directed by Davide Possanzini.