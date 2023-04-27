The next 48 hours will be decisive to understand if Joya will be able to recover in time for the match against the Rossoneri which could be worth a place in the Champions League. But her presence from 1 ‘may not be taken for granted

Waiting and strategy. These are the two constants that – in all likelihood – will accompany José Mourinho until Saturday morning, when the Portuguese will understand whether to include Paulo Dybala in the starting eleven who will face Milan at the Olimpico. The relief for the response of the MRI to which the Argentine has been subjected – excluding fractures or ankle injuries – in these hours is leaving room for reasoning on the use of the number 21 against the Rossoneri. Having said that the next 48 hours will be decisive to understand if Joya will be able to recover in time, even if the champion were to say he is willing to take the field, his presence from 1′ could not be taken for granted. See also France is a show: 4-1 to Australia with goals from the "Italians"

CAUTION — The Special One and its staff are faced with a dilemma that is anything but trivial. Depriving Dybala in a direct clash that could prove decisive for obtaining a place in the next Champions League is obviously not the best, but in Trigoria there is no desire to take unnecessary risks at a crucial moment of the season. In fact, in addition to the match against Milan, in the next 21 days the Giallorossi will face Monza, Inter and Bologna as well as Bayer Leverkusen in the double semi-final of the Europa League: a mini tour de force on which much of Mou’s second year on the bench depends romanist. That’s why, even in the event of a green light from the doctors, in the end the Portuguese could keep his star player at rest. After losing Smalling, Llorente (both doubtful for the second leg with Leverkusen) and Wijnaldum – who aims to play the first leg – Fulvio Bernardini has no intention of taking any chances and further aggravating the situation from the infirmary red and yellow. The doubts will only be resolved after the finishing touches, with Dybala starting to work with the club’s physiotherapists on Tuesday. The ankle is not swollen but Paulo still feels some pain and, moreover, there is always the adductor situation to monitor. See also GT Italian | Nova Race: Francesco Gromeneda new sporting director

FANS — However, the conditions of the Argentine don’t just keep Mourinho anxious. Even the fans – between social networks and the radio – are wondering about the way forward. Joya’s loyalists have no doubts: “If he can take the field, he must play! – The radio outburst of a Roma fan – Without Paulo on the field, Roma are another team”. But there are many who worry about his upcoming matches: “We’ll play for the season in two weeks, it’s better to lose him for a game than for a month”. Even in this case, however, there are those who indulge in an excess of caution: “We can win the second cup after a year. We have to bet everything on the Europa League. How do you arrive in the league.” Perhaps too much for a team fourth in the standings and with two direct matches still to be played.

