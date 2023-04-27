Ari Aster has made a career of experimenting with fear and anxiety. Two horror films (‘Hereditary’ and ‘Midsommar’) and one about anxiety, ‘Beau is afraid’, which opens this week, have made Martin Scorsese say of him: “he is the director with the most projection and best view of the moment. His new film is archetypal Asner and has familiar elements that force us to question the mere existence of the human being. Aster captured the world’s attention in 2018 with the horror film ‘Hereditary’. He followed up with ‘Midsommar’ in 2019, but it would be almost four years before the arrival of this epic nightmare comedy, running almost three hours long, with Joaquin Phoenix playing a haunted man named Beau who faces his darkest fears after the sudden death of his mother. ‘Beau’s Afraid’ was going to be the first Aster filmed in his career, but fate made the ‘Hereditary’ script his debut. «The idea began by collecting moments that had made me laugh. I began to remember them and write, that’s how it came about. It was a script I did ten years ago, but I wrote it in a hurry and left it, not forgetting the character because he made me laugh. I always thought it would be the first movie I would do, but then it wasn’t »« I love the character and the world of him, so I went back to him after ‘Midsommar’ and found that he still made me laugh. But it was hard to edit because I had a lot of new ideas and wanted to go deeper into them.” When Aster is asked if Joaquin Phoenix’s talents enhance the script, he is clear. “Yes, definitely. If I show you what the character was before Joaquin, you wouldn’t believe it. He has worked for months on the role, he has developed his temperament with me, he has shaped scenes, dialogues. The process of making the film with Joaquín is like nothing else. Try to do what is written on the paper trying to break with it at all times, if what I tell you makes sense. A different terror At the same time nervous and masterful, that of Phoenix is ​​the work of an artist with the face of ‘Joker’ who can divide the director’s fans because it is not terror to use, but an exercise designed to leave no one indifferent . “The process of bringing a character to life is always the same. It is about moving a piece of paper built with the intention of changing or generating ideas into a real environment. So I try to do a deeper exploration trying to discover things that he might not have anticipated, “says Phoenix, sitting next to Aster. In reality, the fine line between comedy and horror is linked to anxiety. «I think Joaquin was meant to be funny. He makes me laugh, “said Aster before being replicated by Phoenix. “I think Beau makes you laugh because he doesn’t see what’s funny in the world and he takes everything so seriously. That is part of the interpretation game. ‘Beau is afraid’ exists in extremes to the point of being the film with the highest budget, 35 million, from the A24 studio. I had a hard time building the character and thinking about the details,” admits Phoenix. Aster’s third behind-the-scenes exercise is a psychological experience designed to provoke anxiety, and American college students find it a brutal challenge to go see her under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms. Legal in states like California or Colorado, psychedelic mushrooms amplify sensations so that anxiety that Aster wants to provoke in the audience is multiplied. “I’ve been told that at universities, students challenge each other by inviting them to watch my film under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms. I think that the challenge is not necessary, the film is already a challenge in itself. I want to do a public service and ask that they not be taken.” The cast of ‘Beau is afraid’ includes Joaquin Phoenix, Parker Posey, Patti LuPone and Amy Ryan. The story centers on a mild-mannered man plagued by paranoia, who faces his worst fears on an epic trip to his hometown for his mother’s funeral. “I didn’t want to expose myself like that because I knew I was being controlled by the director, but I didn’t want to let anyone down,” the actor admitted. To get over his fear, he decided to yell as loud as he could.

